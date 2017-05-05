Connie L. Olson, 57, Salina, formerly of Pratt, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017. She was born, in Salina, to Jack and Barbara (Soderberg) Shannon.

Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and daycare provider to many in the Pratt community for over 23 years.

Connie is survived by: her husband of 36 years, Rick Olson; children, Jake Olson (Emelie) of Owasso, Okla., Katie Olson of Salina, and Amy Olson of Lawrence; grandchildren, Greyson and Easton Bell of Salina; mother, Barbara; siblings, Cathy McMahon (Mike), Crystal Vanover (Terry), Candy Komp (Gary), Danny Shannon (Tina), Christina Bishop (Jeffrey), and Mathew Shannon; mother-in-law, Geneva Burton; sister-in-law, Kathy Olson; brother-in-law, Ron Olson (Maureen); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 9, with a vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Salina.

Memorials to: Cancer Treatment Center of America- Cancer Fighters, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Pratt, in care of the funeral home.