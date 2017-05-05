The Salina Post

Connie L. Olson

Connie L. Olson, 57, Salina, formerly of Pratt, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017. She was born, in Salina, to Jack and Barbara (Soderberg) Shannon.

Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and daycare provider to many in the Pratt community for over 23 years.

Connie is survived by: her husband of 36 years, Rick Olson; children, Jake Olson (Emelie) of Owasso, Okla., Katie Olson of Salina, and Amy Olson of Lawrence; grandchildren, Greyson and Easton Bell of Salina; mother, Barbara; siblings, Cathy McMahon (Mike), Crystal Vanover (Terry), Candy Komp (Gary), Danny Shannon (Tina), Christina Bishop (Jeffrey), and Mathew Shannon; mother-in-law, Geneva Burton; sister-in-law, Kathy Olson; brother-in-law, Ron Olson (Maureen); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 9, with a vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Salina.

Memorials to: Cancer Treatment Center of America- Cancer Fighters, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Pratt, in care of the funeral home.

