The Saline County Commission on Aging’s Older Americans Month celebration will continue Saturday (May 6, 2017) with the annual Home Medical Equipment Drive. The drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth.

The COA will be collecting clean, gently used bath benches, grab bars, adjustable walkers, adjustable steel or aluminum canes, bedside commodes, fully functioning wheelchairs, and other home assistive devices that people no longer need. The COA then loans these items to seniors who cannot afford to purchase their own.

Throughout May, the COA and its facility, the Salina Senior Center, will have a variety of special activities to celebrate Older Americans Month. Schedules are available at the Salina Senior Center’s first floor Reception Desk or on the COA website at www.salinecoa.org . “Age Out Loud” is the national theme for this year’s Older Americans Month celebration.