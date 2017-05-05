Charles Hansen, 62, passed away Friday, May 5th, in Salina. He was born June 10, 1954 in Herington, the son of Ed and Yvonne (Schneider) Hansen. Growing up in the Enterprise area, Charles attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1973. After school, he had been employed by Ehrsam’s Foundry. On November 25, 1981, Charles married Barbara Falk. All of their married life has been spent in the Abilene area. He was an over the road truck driver, retiring in 2009. Charles enjoyed fishing, Antique and Outlaw Tractor Pulls, camping and working on tractors. Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived: wife, Barbara of Abilene; three sons, Charles A., David F. and Kevin L. (Sarah) Hansen all of Abilene; four brothers, John Hansen of Pierce, Nebraska, Gary Hansen, Gaylord Hansen of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Scott Hansen of Abilene.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 9th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Norman officiating. Interment will follow in the Detroit Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Monday, May 8th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to his grandchildren’s education fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.