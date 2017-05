GREAT BEND – Arthur Clyde Mann, 70, died May 1, 2017 in Salina. He was born March 4, 1947 in Skiddy, KS the son of Charles and Cora (Kennedy) Mann.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Terry) Smith, two brothers Ralph and Chester and two sisters, June and Kate and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will hold memorial services privately.