WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — New regulations being considered by the Kansas school board includes a lifetime ban on working as a school bus driver for people who commit any crime involving a child.

State director of pupil transportation Keith Dreiling tells the Wichita Eagle the ban was proposed by a law-enforcement representative on the committee that drafted the regulations about three years ago. He says the process has taken this long because the rules have to be reviewed at several government levels.

Current regulations say a person who has committed a crime involving a child doesn’t have to report it to the bus driver hiring agency if the conviction was over 10 years ago. The rewritten rule changes the 10-year threshold to a lifetime.

Wichita school district spokeswoman Susan Arensman says the change isn’t expected to impact the district.