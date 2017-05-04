SALINE COUNTY -Wednesday’s spring storm provided just a small amount of moisture for Saline County and the region.

Portions of southeast Saline County reported .33 inches of moisture. Residents reported far less elsewhere in the county.

Central areas of Dickinson County was the winner across the region with .53 of rain.

Ellsworth County residents reported just less than .24 inches.

A trace to .30 of rain fell in McPherson County.

Just a trace of moisture was recorded in Ottawa County.

Sunny skies are back for most of the next week, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40 percent chance for on Wednesday, May 10.