The 17th SculptureTour Salina will kick off this Saturday, giving residents and visitors a chance to select the newest addition to Salina’s sculpture collection. The 22 sculptures will be unveiled at 11 a.m. in downtown Salina.

According to Sylvia Rice, Visit Salina director, a handful of the artist who submitted pieces will also be present during the unveiling. The sculptures will remain in downtown Salina for almost a full year. Votes will be counted at the end of December and the City will purchase the sculpture selected by the voting public. Of the 22 sculptures, only one is out of the city’s price range and is not eligible for purchase, Rice added.

“We are super excited for this year’s tour and it looks like we will have great weather,” Rice said. “There is such a variety of sculptures that there should be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The works will be on display on Santa Fe, between South and Ash. Campbell Plaza will act as a hub for the event. There will be free popcorn, face painting and live music for everyone to enjoy. It will conclude with an award presentation.

All ages are welcome to vote for their favorite sculpture and the Salina Area Chamber will give away Smoky Hills Silver to some of those who participate.