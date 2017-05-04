

As part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Saline County.

This checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests.

Efforts will be made not to severely interrupt traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped as a part of this program.

The checkpoint will be held the evening of Friday, May 5th into the morning of Saturday, May 6th, 2017.