Pete Hays, 69, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Grisswold, Iowa, to Richard Malcom and Margaret Marie (Jackson) Hays. He married Connie Jean Carpenter on March 5, 1972.

Pete graduated from Bertrand High School in 1965 and was drafted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a giant of a man, in stature and in heart, fierce in his beliefs, and determined beyond measure. There was no quit in him. He knew the Lord had saved him many times and he was grateful. He loved life and he loved his family.

He was looked up to by many. He was a hero, not just as a Vietnam vet, but also in his love for people. He valued them, he loved life, he worked hard, sometimes played harder. He was a straight shooter, no beating around the bush with this man.

He served on the KHSRA board for many years while his kids were rodeoing. But, more importantly, he was the man behind the scenes in any organization, making sure that whatever needed done was; if it needed fixed, he knew how; if someone needed to step up and handle something, he was always “the guy.”

Survivors include his wife, Connie; daughter, Jessica McMillin (Adam), of Lindsborg; grandson, Jaxon McMillin; siblings, Sharon and Bernie Cooper, of Verona, Wis., Carolyn Beguin, of Springfield, Mo., and Jack Hays, of Goodland; mother-in-law, Dorothy Carpenter, of St. Francis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Nathan Hays; and brother, Michael Hays.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at First Christian Church, 2727 Crawford St., Salina.

Memorials: the Pete Hays Memorial Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.