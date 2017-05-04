Norma J. Musil, Norma Jeanne Musil, Blue Rapids, went to her heavenly home on May 3, 2017. She died at Blue Valley Senior Living at the age of 89.

Norma was born to Edward and Gertrude Ely Bergmann on September 23, 1927 in Axtell, KS. She was united in marriage to Charles L. Musil on June 15, 1947 in Axtell, Kansas. They were married in the Axtell Presbyterian Church in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Louise and Charles’ brother Theodore. Charles preceded her in death on September 4, 1993. Norma married Max H. Gaston, on October 4, 1997 at United Presbyterian Church, Blue Rapids, KS. They were later divorced.

Norma is survived by daughter Susan (Ray) Hass, Blue Rapids, sons Carl (Barbara) Musil, Overland Park, KS and James (Mona) Musil, Blue Rapids. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 7 step greatgrandchildren. Her brother Glenn (Evelyn) Bergmann of Olathe also survives.

Norma was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Harold, and by three sisters, Gladys, Florence and Louise.

Norma was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was a volunteer with Hospice and at Memorial Hospital in Manhattan, KS. In addition, she was president of United Presbyterian Women at First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and held various positions in the UPW organization.

She and Charles lived in Manhattan, KS until the time of Charles’ death. She moved to Blue Rapids and was a member of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Terry-Christie Funeral Home will be open to pay respects on Sunday from noon to 8:00 pm. Norma’s family will receive guests from 3:30 to 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Monday, May 8, 2017, at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Blue Rapids with Pastor Dick Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids.

Memorials are suggested to New Hope EPC for missions and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.