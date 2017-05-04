PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A Chanute man who he struck and killed a Washburn University professor has been arrested for reckless driving.

Crawford County Sheriff Dan Peak says 39-year-old Todd Kidwell was arrested Thursday after a sheriff’s detective reported seeing him fail to stop at an intersection on Kansas 7. He is free on $500 bond.

Peak told The Pittsburg Morning Sun Kidwell made little, if any, attempt to stop at the intersection.

Kidwell served 60 days and was on three years’ probation for the June 2015 death of Washburn art teacher Glenda Taylor as she rode her bicycle near Walnut. He pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter.

Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso and Kidwell’s probation officer could request revocation of his probation, which would need to be determined by a judge.