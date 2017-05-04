COFFEY COUNTY – A Kansas elementary school is closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

USD 243 reported due to the large number of student and staff illness, Waverly Elementary school will not have school on Thursday, May 4th and Friday May 5th, according to the school web site.

“We have been hit hard with a stomach bug. Please make sure that your child is symptom free for 24 hours before sending them back to school. This includes attending field trips. If your child is not feeling well, please consider keeping them home,” on their social media page.

They also canceled the field trip for Thursday. After a thorough cleaning, the school hopes to reopen next week.