Friday reception for Randy Clark’s Abstract Reflections

Salina Public Library will have a reception for artist Randy Clark from 4:00-5:30 p.m. May 5 in Gallery 708. Clark’s painting exhibit “Abstract Reflections,” is on display through May 12. He retired in 2005 and took up art, drawing from his memories to create images. Clark says, “ The arts have inspired me to be more aware of everything that surrounds me and the beauty that is all things. The art I create combines realism and the abstract.”

