Eric Davis hasn’t always been a Salina resident, but in the few years he has called Salina home, he has gone above and beyond for area youth and special needs children. He is a Kansas Wesleyan University graduate and paraeducator at Sunset Elementary. Mr. Davis is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Originally from Kansas City, Mr. Davis moved to Salina to attend KWU. At university, he majored in general physical education and played football. Eric and his wife, Shelby, met in college and still live in the area. He has been a paraeducator at Sunset for three years.

According to Mr. Davis, his goal is to make the school day enjoyable for students, but still be able to get down to business when it comes to class work. In 2014, the USD 305 Board of Education recognized Davis for his work, saying he is “always ready with a smile and kind word, he assists students with a quiet voice and his full attention.”

Mr. Davis’s brand of motivation has reached superhero status. Prior to construction, he would report on marathon morning, clad in red running shoes, a flash t-shirt, yellow socks and a red headband. “Relating the academics to them and what they are interested in is a great way to get them motivated,” Davis said.

But when it comes down to businesses time, Mr. Davis says he tries to set a positive, professional example. Being a title one school, Sunset has a caseworker that meets with students. To set that professional example, Mr. Davis started Tie Tuesday, encouraging students to “dress professional and set a good example.”

In his free time, Eric enjoys playing the ukulele. A passion that has also carried over to the classroom. He meets with a small group of students after class, teaching them songs.

