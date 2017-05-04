A 1990 Ford Ranger took Salina Police on a chase through several residential neighborhoods after the driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle escorting a funeral procession.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that officers were escorting a funeral procession down East Crawford about 2 p.m. yesterday when two vehicles failed to yield to emergency lights. The officer at the rear of the procession attempted to pull over one of the vehicles, a 1990 Ford Ranger. The pickup took off near the intersection of Crawford and Lefran.

The suspect then turned north on Prescott, leading the officer through several residential neighborhoods while reaching speeds of 40 miles-per-hour. After going down several neighborhood streets, the suspect again turned east on Crawford. Capt. Forrester said the officer called off the chase near the intersection of Simpson and Crawford.

Capt. Forrester said that authorities are looking for a possible, known suspect.