HERINGTON – Donna Mae Southers, of Lost Springs, died Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017, at the Legacy of Herington. She was born September 20, 1942, at Tomba, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Eddie and Dorothy (Cornelius) Bumguard.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, May 8th, 2017, at the Lost Springs Cemetery. A brief prayer service will be offered by Pastor Deb Wiles. Viewing at the cemetery will be at 1:30pm until time of service.

She graduated from West High School, Green Bay, WI, with the class of 1961. She went to Vocational Education School and then to the U. S. Army for one year. She married Clayton Grove Southers on October 16, 1962, at Dillon, South Carolina. They moved to the Lost Springs area in 1981. She enjoyed bowling many years in Herington.

She is survived by her husband, Clayton G. Southers of the home in Lost Springs; a son James B. Southers, (wife-Robin), of Herington; two daughters, Dottie E. Gehrke, (husband-Blaine) of Burns, OR, Melanie Lyn Jackson, (husband-Fred Hayes) of Lincolnville; seven grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Alzheimers Assn.; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.