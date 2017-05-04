2017 MLS Regular Season

Game 9 of 34

Children’s Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Attendance: 18,965 (92nd straight sellout)

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy SportingKC.com Links

WATCH: Full match highlights

GOAL: Dom Dwyer opens scoring (46′)

GOAL: Dwyer doubles the lead (68′)

Postgame remarks: Dom Dwyer

Postgame remarks: Ike Opara

Postgame remarks: Peter Vermes

Sc ore 1 2 F Sporting Kansas City (5 -1-3, 18 points ) 0 2 2 New York Red Bulls (5 -4-1, 16 points ) 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City: Tim Melia; Graham Zus i, Ike Opara, Matt Besler (C), Seth Sinovic; Roger Espinoza (Soni Mustivar 91+), Ilie, Benny Feilhaber; Gerso, Dom Dwyer (Soony Saad 93+), Jimmy Medranda (Daniel Salloi 91+)

Subs Not Used: Adrian Zendejas, Kevin Ellis, Igor Juliao, Latif Blessing New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles (C); Connor Lade, Sal Zizzo, Aaron Long, Michael Amir Murillo; Sean Davis, Felipe, Alex Muyl, Derrick Etienne (Bradley Wright-Phillips 65), Gonzalo Veron (Sacha Kljestan 57); Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Daniel Royer 69)

Subs Not Used: Ryan Meara, Damien Perrinelle, Kemar Lawrence, Tyler Adams Stats SKC NY Shots 18 6 Shots on Goal 8 2 Saves 2 6 Fouls 16 10 Offside 4 1 Corner Kicks 3 3 Misconduct Summary:

SKC — Ike Opara (caution; unsporting behavior) 30

SKC — Dom Dwyer (caution; unsporting behavior) 51

NY — Sean Davis (caution; unsporting behavior) 62

NY — Connor Lade (caution; unsporting behavior) 76

NY — Bradley Wright-Phillips (caution; unsporting behavior) 92+ Scoring Summary:

SKC — Dom Dwyer 4 (unassisted) 46

SKC — Dom Dwyer 5 (Benny Feilhaber 2) 68 Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referee: Danny Thornberry

Assistant Referee: Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Edvin Jurisevic (May 3, 2017) — A second-half brace from Dom Dwyer lifted Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park. The striker’s double was more than enough to secure three points for a Sporting Kansas City side that moved to the summit of the Western Conference standings and snapped New York’s three-game winning run. Sporting Kansas City (5-1-3, 18 points) also extended its club-record home unbeaten streak to 14 MLS matches as New York (5-4-1, 16 points) suffered defeat at Children’s Mercy Park for the first time since 2011. Goalkeeper Tim Melia delivered another steady performance between the posts – notching his MLS-best sixth shutout and lowering his goals against average to 0.33 through nine games – while Dwyer spearheaded an attack that totaled season-highs in shot attempts (18) and shots on target (eight). Manager Peter Vermes deployed an unchanged lineup from Sporting Kansas City’s 3-0 win over Real Salt Late on Saturday. Dwyer’s two-goal salvo came in his 150th match for the club across all competitions, while midfielder Jimmy Medranda reached his own milestone by logging his 50th regular season appearance. The Red Bulls were second-best for most of the evening but started brightly when MLS debutant Michael Amir Murillo played Alex Muyl into space down the right wing. Muyl’s teasing cross into the six-yard area nearly found Fredrik Gulbrandsen, but Melia jumped off his line to extinguish the danger. New York threatened again four minutes later, but Sal Zizzo steered his bouncing header wide after receiving a lofted pass from Felipe following a corner kick. Sporting Kansas City would gain strength as the half unfolded. New York goalkeeper Luis Robles – appearing in his MLS-record 150th straight regular season match – saved long-range efforts from Medranda and Gerso before Benny Feilhaber rifled a 25-yard screamer just above the crossbar. Melia continued his fine run of form with a stunning save in the 28th minute to keep the match scoreless. Gulbrandsen won a loose ball off a throw-in, drove toward goal and struck from the edge of the 18-yard box, but Melia tipped the ball inches over the crossbar to keep his shutout in tact. Feilhaber orchestrated a glorious opportunity in the 34th minute with a lovely far-post delivery to Dwyer, but Robles made a stellar stop from close range. The Red Bulls gloveman was forced into action again six minutes later, diving low to his left to push Gerso’s strike wide of goal. Feilhaber caused further havoc on the stroke of halftime, cutting to the left endline and serving a delectable cross to an unmarked Ike Opara, but the center back cushioned his header over the bar from six yards out. The hosts finally broke through just seconds after the restart. Graham Zusi’s blast from distance was saved by Robles and only half-cleared by the New York defense. Feilhaber tried his own luck from outside the box, and although the shot was blocked by Zizzo, the ball fell kindly to Dwyer who slotted home on the doorstep with his right foot. It would become the Englishman’s 13th career game-winning goal in the MLS regular season, tying Preki for the most all-time in a Kansas City uniform. In a bid to gain a foothold, New York head coach Jesse Marsch introduced MLS All-Stars Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips as substitutes on either side of the hour mark. Sporting Kansas City remained in the ascendancy, however, and nearly doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Feilhaber went on a blistering 30-yard run into the final third and saw his cracking attempt saved by an outstretched Robles. Dwyer sealed the result in the 68th minute with his fifth goal in as many games. Feilhaber received a long, looping diagonal ball from Medranda along the right wing, squared up his defender and floated a perfect ball to Dwyer, who finished high into the net near the penalty spot. With a successful two-game home swing in the rearview mirror, Sporting Kansas City will now hit the road for their inaugural MLS meeting with expansion side Minnesota United FC (2-5-2, 8 points) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. CT on FS1, FOX Deportes and ESPN 99.3 FM. QUOTES Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes On recent success on defense…

“There was one mistake by us, but Tim made an incredible save tonight. We’re very good at not giving the ball away in critical areas of the field. And that limits the number of chances that the other team has the ball and can actually create chances. And the final piece is there’s an incredible conscientious mentality of the group to defend. When you have that, it’s very difficult to break that down. And in our league, your team becomes very hard to play against. And I think that right now, when we do that, and you have to keep doing that, that’s the key. But when you do that, you’re just really difficult to play against. And we are.” On changing lineup due to fatigue…

“I really don’t think about the team that way. I don’t think ‘I have to get guys time’ or what have you. I think it’s a constant assessment of where the team is and where the players are. The great thing is that we played Saturday and we played Wednesday, and we had a good rest in between, and now we’re doing it again. And the great thing is the game is on Sunday so that’s a great help to us scheduling. From a schedule perspective, that helps us big time. But it’s really going to be about taking inventory over the next couple of games with the guys to see where they are. And then make a decision on what the lineup is. What I’ll tell you is that, and now we say this and I always mean this, the guys that are on our roster, whether it’s the guys that started tonight or not, we have confidence in those guys. And until they’re not on our roster, we’re going to keep working and making sure they’re prepared when they get their chance. And if it’s this week or next week or whenever, when those guys enter, they’re going to be ready. It’s just like the guys that we put on the field tonight, I know that it wasn’t a significant amount of time, but they all came in and, to the letter, each guy and each detail they had to do when they entered the game, they all did it. And they all understand their roles and responsibilities when they entered. And that’s the key to our job as coaches, and the players are responding very well to it.” On if team is meeting or exceeding preseason expectations…

“There’s no doubt that we thought that we had a lot of talent within the group. And, let’s not kid ourselves, we wanted consistency from the years past. And I think the combination of the new guys that have come in, changes to some positions and a very good mentality and attitude by the group, ultimately is controlled by the culture. You’re seeing us play, but I don’t see it as saying ‘oh my gosh we’re playing really well right now,’ this is what we expect. The key is that we continue growing from here and getting better. And are able to do it consistently. And that takes some belief, it takes courage, it takes intelligence and it takes determination too. And the guys right now have a good belief in that.” On if he has challenged Dom Dwyer to do more with his right foot…

“No, I haven’t. But we do work on that stuff in training all of the time. We think it’s very important for players to be balanced in the way that they play with both feet, but nothing more. Look, we just want him to score goals, and he’s doing that; he’s getting good chances. That first goal was a scrappy goal, but that’s the kind of goal that gets you going. And you need those sometimes. The second goal was a very good build up down the right side. You know, picking people out, excellent from that point of view. The only thing I would add outside of that is that this was a very difficult game tonight. First off, New York is a very good team, and they come and they play with a high intensity and a lot of energy. The other thing too is that they made some changes to their team. When you do that, a lot of times a team can almost look at the lineup and say ‘oh we can back off,’ and you don’t say that but you do it. And the fact that we played at the intensity and concentration that we did, it’s a really big three points for us from that point of view. You see it week in and week out in Major League Soccer, when there’s a little bit of a change in a team’s lineup, everybody thinks ‘oh this team is going to win now’ and then they get upset. So that was a big three points for us for sure.” On countering New York’s attacks on the wing…

“I don’t think they denied us the wing channel at all, I think we absolutely annihilated them on the wing channel. The great thing is that we were very, very patient. We didn’t just start serving balls in the box like crazy and losing the ball that way. We were patient in the way that we were building up. Whether it’s in the first minute, or the tenth minute, or the 55th minute or whatever the number is, as long as we’re playing our way, we’re going to find chances eventually. Our guys are intelligent enough to probe and probe and find an opportunity to go ahead and strike. I thought that we had great patience tonight.” On team’s 14 game unbeaten streak at home…

“I didn’t know anything about that until somebody told me on the field tonight, so I don’t think we really think about that at all. For us it’s really about game-to-game, we’ve got to accumulate points. We’ve got to just keep getting better as a team because there’s still things that we can be better at for sure; we’ve just got to keep working on those things. But it’s just about accumulating points.” On opposing teams’ mindsets coming to Kansas City…

“We can’t really be worried about that. Our big thing is that I think we’ve done a lot of work in trying to make sure that whatever is thrown our way, we’re going to be prepared. I think the other thing too, is I give a lot credit to the guys, because whatever player that we put in place, their attentiveness to making and executing the gameplan has been fantastic thus far, and so from that point of view it’s been great.” On start of second half…

“The only thing we talked about at halftime was that we did everything well, except we didn’t score. We needed to find a goal any way we could, and we just have to be patient about it. I guess maybe we weren’t patient because we went out and got it right away, but I think we took our opportunity well. Like I said, it doesn’t matter how you score, as long as you put it in the back of the net. The fact that we got a scrappy goal I think was good and then we were able to kind of open the game up and now they have to change their way of playing because now they’re playing to get back into it which let us break them down on the outside, but at the same time we were very clinical about the way that we finished the second goal.” Sporting KC defender Matt Besler On recent success of defense…

“I wouldn’t know if it’s the best, but right now we’re in a good rhythm. We have a lot of confidence as a team defensively and right now guys are stepping up and making plays at the right time; Tim made a really big save in the first half, and that’s just one example. So right now we’re feeling confident, but we can’t be satisfied. We have to keep going with this form.” On if team is meeting or exceeding preseason expectations…

“I don’t know if we’re surprised, but I’ll go back to what Peter said about the belief. We made it clear very early on of the style that we wanted to play, and we decided as a team that we were all going to buy into that. And it was important that every single guy on the team, from the first guy to the last guy all believed in what we could achieve. And so from the very first day, we talked about it, and we started working on it. I think it was clear early on that we had the right pieces to play the way that we wanted to play, and then it was just a matter of working on it every single day and continuing to get better. And that’s what we’re still doing, and I think it’s important to mention that we’re in a decent spot right now and we’ve accumulated a good amount of points for this stage in the season, but the first nine games of the season are over with and they really don’t matter. There’s no point in looking backwards and seeing what we’ve already done. We have to show our maturity as a team and we have to look forward to the very next game and get ready for Sunday.” On start of second half…

“In the huddle at halftime before we started the second half, one of the things we talked about was trying to get an early goal, and then that was going to change the game and open the other team up. As soon as we said that, Dom looked at everybody and said that he was going to score in the very first minute. We kind of looked around and smiled, but then he scored.” Sporting KC midfielder Benny Feilhaber On if he could tell in preseason this team could perform like this…

“ I think there was a good vibe in preseason about what we were gonna be like this year. The guys we brought in, I think were guys you could tell were going to make a difference. I think I spoke to you about those things in preseason and they are coming to fruition, little by little. So we feel good about where we are but I think everybody has a good sense of how early it is in the season and there is a lot of season left. We are keeping level-headed and keeping it game-by-game.” On the difference between the second half and the first half…

“We scored. We had two big chances in the first half and didn’t score and maybe even a couple other ones. So we took advantage of our chance in the second half, put them away and won the game. That was the biggest difference in the second half.” On the team managing three games in nine days…

“ There is no doubt it’s a quick turnaround. This time we are playing away from home so it’s even a little different situation but everyone can play on this team and everybody will so it’s about being ready. But like I said, I know I am and I’m sure the other 10 starters from today want to play on Sunday. There is always going to be competition and everybody wants to play.” Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer On improving his right foot…

“I have worked a lot in the offseason, obviously with [Head Athletic Trainer] Kenny [Ishii]. It’s something that I’ve got to improve and I’m still trying to improve. There is always room to improve your game.” On making adjustments to improve right foot…

“ It can be frustrating. In practice, there are a lot of balls that you are missing. But that’s what practice is there for, to keep training and to try and do it and hopefully it translates to the games.” On his recent scoring streak…

“ I told you guys before, we weren’t worried about the forwards clicking. We knew that was going to happen. We have a really good team. The fact that we are just not letting in goals is huge. If we can score one goal and win games that’s quality. If we can score two and win 2-0 that’s great a well.” On if he could tell in preseason this team could perform like this…

“ Our team was good last year. There were just a few additions that really helped the team. You could tell coming into preseason there was a special group here. We want to be there at the end of the season, satisfied with everything we have achieved this season. We’ve got to keep taking it one game at a time. and perform to how we want to perform. We said it a long time ago, we don’t want to just make playoffs, we want to achieve something this year.” On what he told the group right before the second half started…

“We talked right before we went out at halftime and I just told the group how important it was to get an early goal. I really wanted us to push forward from kickoff and we did that. I managed to pressure and follow up a shot and we got one in early so it was a good start.” On the team managing three games in nine days…

“I think we have a fit group of guys. So if a team is very fit, it should be OK. We have a deep squad as well so if guys are needed, which I’m sure they will be in the coming weeks then everyone will be ready and we should have a good side every single time.” New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch On the congested schedule…

“We knew going into the game that it was going to be about physically being up for the challenge. Obviously we had to play a make shift lineup to get through this week the right way and go down to philly and get what we think are going to be some important intraconference points. We know that is always a challenge because Philly as much as their having a tough year, they always play well against us. They’re always prepared and they’re desperate, so it’s not going to be easy, so we’ll have to figure out which guys from here can regenerate and we’ll have some fresher legs ready to go for that one.” General comments on the match…

“I could focus on negative, but I’m going to focus on positive. The positive is for me that Amir Murillo played in the game and played quite well which shows that he can handle a game like that. A big step forward for him. Frederik Gulbrandsen until he had to come out, I thought put a lot into the game, won a lot of little duels and I thought was a little bit unlucky not to get us the lead at 1-0. So his performance too continues to show that’s someone we can count on and then Aaron Long for me. It’s a shame that Dom Dwyer got two goals because Aaron did so well against him, I thought. He won a lot of duels and battles and continues to show he can handle the big responsibilities within the team. Then there’s other guys like Luis [Robles] and Felipe that you know you can count on. So we’ll get everything right and make sure that we’re ready for Saturday.” On Robles making some huge saves…

“Even the second goal. It barely goes in because he’s so good. And that’s what it takes to beat him. It’s either a mistake or a play that is somewhat miraculous so it’s a very secure feeling to have a guy like that back there and he’s a great leader. You always know you can count on Luis no matter how difficult the situation.” On how quickly you transition to looking ahead to Philadelphia…

“Right now. So we can’t mope about the last game. This game, we’re obviously disappointed but we’ve got to figure out a way to regenerate and refocus and go after a big game in Philly.” New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan “ On the side’s congested schedule and lineup changes: “We had to do a little bit of a rotation because we have a quick turnaround in Philly on Saturday. I’m getting a little bit older, hate to admit it, but a few of us older guys got a rest tonight so we’re fresh for a big rivalry game against Philly on Saturday. Some of the young guys stepped up and did really well tonight, unfortunately we weren’t able to a good result.” On having to watch the game from the sideline…

“It’s tough, I hate being on the sideline no matter what the situation is, but when I get on the field I just try to do my best, try to help the team get back in the game. I wish it would’ve been 0-0 when I got in so I could’ve made a bigger difference in the game. It’s frustrating but in the end it’ll be good in the long term for my health.” New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe On the game…

“First half we did a good job defensively. We had the one chance that if we would have scored, it’d be different. Second half we came back and they got a goal after one minute – that made it hard for us because then they start to pass around, they’re a team that likes to possess the ball. I think when guys have opportunities, they have to take it all and show up on the day. I don’t think that overall we had good performances around the field. Now we have to focus on Saturday and we’re going to be ready for a great game against a team we like to play against.” On certain players receiving their first significant minutes…

“I think it’s a great opportunity for guys who don’t play a lot and we had enough to win this game, I just don’t think that second half we came back stronger like we did in the first half. We know that it’s a tough place to play but when we come here we’ve got to give it all.” On the game against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday…

“They’re a team that started a little slow, they have good players and it’s always great to play against that opponent – they love to play against us and we love to play against them – it’s just going to be a fight on Saturday but we’re going to be up for the challenge and we’ve got to get back on track.” On if there was a message to the team before the game about the lineup changes…

“The message is always to give it your all. It’s a fight. Before anything, I think this team’s got to fight, got to put everything, no matter what, then the quality and the soccer is going to come. But the priority has got to be to give everything we have for this jersey, for this team, and the rest is going to come. I just think that every guy’s got to have this in mind that every time you step on the field, you got to have a chip on your shoulder and give everything you have even in your life because that’s what’s going to make us successful.” New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles On the game…

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t get a result. Sporting Kansas City’s a good team, they had the run of play, they had a lot of chances, you can see why they’re one of the top teams in the Western Conference and has been one of the best teams in Major League Soccer for quite some time. Nonetheless, we had some opportunities, we had some moments where we put them under pressure and if Tim (Melia) doesn’t make such a great save on Freddy’s (Gulbrandsen) chance, we’re talking about a different game but nonetheless, some of the positives we can take away is (Michael) Amir (Murillo) got his first start, his first game. I thought he played very well and that’s something that we look to build off of because today was about challenging ourselves with some rotation and looking at what sort of options we have in our depth, so it was a valuable opportunity for players that don’t normally get minutes to come and face such a huge test here at Sporting Kansas City.” On the Philadelphia Union game on Saturday and having another quick turnaround…

“It’s just part of it. We know that with 34 games in the season, with international breaks, with U.S. Open Cup and participating in other competitions there’s always going to be challenges when it comes to short weeks, but that’s part of it and it’s why we had the rotation today but it’s more than just rotating players, it’s giving guys an opportunity to play in valuable games, giving them chances to show themselves on a big stage and I thought today was a chance for some players to really put their best foot forward and some guys did and some didn’t, which is a little unfortunate in their cases but nonetheless, having this opportunity to be in this environment against a good opponent I think is going to serve us well down the road.” On using this experience to build on throughout the season…

“Absolutely, and we know that the turnaround is going to be quick. We’ve got to travel back to Jersey, and then travel down to Philadelphia but the one thing that we have going for us is we’re playing Philadelphia and we get up for those games. We know that they get up for it, we know our fans get up for it, so it’s something that I think will help us not only create some momentum coming off a loss, but a little emotion too. We know going against an Eastern Conference opponent, you always want to take points off them, but it’s even sweeter when you’re taking points off your rivals.” On his message to the team before the game…

“My message was two things: the opportunity and then of course the process. A big opportunity for guys to, as I said before, get valuable minutes but then the process is we want to be champions. It’s one thing to say it, it’s another thing to go through the necessary steps to be that and when you’re in tough environments like this today, that process is how can we find a way to get a result, how can we find a way to put our stamp on the game, take the game to them. Look, it didn’t go as well as we wanted it to today, but there’s some valuable lessons to be learned and I feel like if we can learn those lessons, then down the road we’re going to be a better team. We’re going to have guys that are well drilled in the way that we want to play, but they also know no matter the environment what it takes to win and we’re hoping that’s going to be a takeaway that we’ll have, at least for the rest of the season.”