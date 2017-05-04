David Rosebaugh

(Died May 3, 2017)

Funeral services for David Wynn Rosebaugh , age 63 of Beloit will be Monday, May 8, at 10AM at the United Methodist Church in Beloit. Mr. Rosebaugh died Wednesday May 3, at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include father, Ray of Beloit, sons John and Chad of Olathe, Jason (Katie) of Glen Elder, and Jared (Amber) of Hull, Georgia, and a daughter Jessica of Beloit. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, at the funeral Home from 2PM-6PM. Family will present from 5PM-6PM. Memorials may be given to the funeral expense fund.