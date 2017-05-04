The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

David Rosebaugh

by Leave a Comment

David Rosebaugh
(Died May 3, 2017) 

Funeral services for David Wynn Rosebaugh , age 63 of Beloit will be Monday, May 8, at 10AM at the United Methodist Church in Beloit. Mr. Rosebaugh died Wednesday May 3, at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include father, Ray of Beloit, sons John and Chad of Olathe, Jason (Katie) of Glen Elder, and Jared (Amber) of Hull, Georgia, and a daughter Jessica of Beloit. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, at the funeral Home from 2PM-6PM. Family will present from 5PM-6PM. Memorials may be given to the funeral expense fund.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *