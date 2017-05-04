David D. Roy, 72, Minneapolis, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at his home. He was born on December 25, 1944 to Vera Ann (Woodruff) and David Roy in Salina, Kansas.

David and Kathleen Anderson were united in marriage in Eudora, Kansas on June 17, 1967. Together the couple had four children. They lived in Kansas City, Kansas and later made their home in Minneapolis.

Dave joined the United States Navy on January 4, 1965 and served until December 13, 1968. He worked as a welder in metal fabrication for Gresham & Company, Kansas City, KS. He later became a driver for Propane Central in Salina.

Dave was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Minneapolis Evening Lions, Smoky Hills Audubon Society, and the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Anthony Roy.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Michael Roy, Kristen (John) Lott, and

Theresa (John, Jr.) Kency; grandchildren, Brent and Spencer Roy, and Kiley, Bridget, and Ryan Lott.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 A.M., Friday, May 12, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 216 Cherry, St., Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the church from 5-8 P.M. with rosary beginning at 6:30 P. M. Private inurnment at Highland Cemetery will held at later date. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, Smoky Hill Audubon Society, or Minneapolis Evening Lions Club.