Hillsboro – Bruce Bartel, 63, died May 1, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born September 3, 1953 in Hillsboro to Morris and Vera (Berg) Bartel. He married Patricia Johnson October 26, 1974 in Hillsboro. Survivors include: wife, Patricia Bartel of Rural Hillsboro; son, Christopher (JoDee) Bartel of Las Vegas, Nevada; 2 grandchildren; mother, Vera Bartel of Hillsboro. A Time to Gather and Celebrate the Life of Bruce Bartel will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 6, 2017 at The First Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall in Hillsboro. Memorials to Endure (Military Veterans) in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com