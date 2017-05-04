Hillsboro – Bruce Bartel, 63, died May 1, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born September 3, 1953 in Hillsboro to Morris and Vera (Berg) Bartel. He married Patricia Johnson October 26, 1974 in Hillsboro. Survivors include: wife, Patricia Bartel of Rural Hillsboro; son, Christopher (JoDee) Bartel of Las Vegas, Nevada; 2 grandchildren; mother, Vera Bartel of Hillsboro. A Time to Gather and Celebrate the Life of Bruce Bartel will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 6, 2017 at The First Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall in Hillsboro. Memorials to Endure (Military Veterans) in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
Comments
Delton/ Rita Richmond says
So sorry to hear of Bruce’s passing. Worked with him at AGCO for many years. Had a humorous spirit. Fun to be around and loved those jalapeño poppers he would bring to work. He will be missed. Prayers to his family!