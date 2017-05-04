The Greater Salina Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the Assaria Community Fund. Grants are limited to charitable grants that improve the quality of life for citizens of Assaria, KS. Grant requests may not exceed $1,500.

All grant applications are due June 1 and must be submitted through the Foundation’s online grant system to be considered. To find out more information about the grant guidelines, go to http://gscf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/

In the past, grants from this fund have supported the Assaria Community Garden and new playground equipment at the Assaria Family Park.

For more information, please call Jessica Martin, Grants & Scholarships Coordinator, at 785-823-1800.