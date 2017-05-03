Tony R. Studt, age 59, left this earthly life on Wed., May 3, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, KS. He was born on Nov. 3, 1957 in Concordia, KS to Howard D. & Betty L. (Prickett) Studt.

Tony received his GED and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. He married Kristy L. Peak on Sept. 28, 1990 in Belleville, KS. Tony was a self-employed truck driver and assisted his wife, Kristy, operating Kristy’s Family Restaurant in Concordia. Tony was a member of the Am. Legion Post #76 S.A.L., American Legion Riders and Moose Lodge #1428, serving in several offices for those organizations. Tony was an avid golfer and a member of the golf course in Concordia for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Kristy, Concordia; daughters, Tamara Studt (Jon Nuss), Tara Studt (Steve Istas) & Krissy Mansfield (Katie Costa), Seattle, WA: son, Nathan Mansfield (Kassi), Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Chris Vogel (Carl), San Antonio, TX, Tammy Budreau (Kip), Concordia & Dawn Liby (Doug), Glasco; brothers, Terry Studt (Janiece), Shawnee, Scott Studt (Maggie), Glasco & Ed Bellows II, Glasco & 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Michael & a nephew, Justin Budreau.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Mon., May 8, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Glasco Cemetery, Glasco, KS. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 12-8 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the S.A.L. Post #76 or the American Legion Riders Post #76 in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.