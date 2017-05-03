The Salina Post

Scattered storms possible this afternoon-evening

National Weather Service

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon generally along and west of I-135. The strongest activity will be capable of small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Activity will tend to dissipate around sunset.

