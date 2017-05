Educational and fitness activities will be available for Salina kids during the Annual “Kids Fitness Day.” The event will take place from 9:40 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Friday at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

“Many local volunteers, donations and much planning goes into this healthy and fun-filled morning,” according to a USD 305 press release.

Hundreds of Saline County third graders will attend to celebrate “Kansas Kids Fitness and Safety Day.”