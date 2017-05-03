Robert A. Johannsen, 91 died May 3, 2017 at Rice County District Hospital, Lyons. He was born to John Frederick and Lena Gossman Johannsen on September 27, 1925 rural Little River. He was a lifetime Rice County resident, a retired Farmer/Stockman and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He married Ella Mae Showalter on August 14, 1949 at Saxman, she died on May 11, 1980; he married Betty Bindrum Herold April, 4, 1982 at Las Vegas, she died on April 16, 2011. His memberships included the Midian Shrine, Salina; American Legion, Little River; VFW, former Saxman Grade School Board Member and USD 376 Sterling School Board Member; Wilson Township Board Member. Robert is survived by Sons, Mike & Brenda Johannsen, Tom & Linda Johannsen, Greg & Anita Johannsen all of Lyons, Step-Sons, J. L. Herold, Chase, Ray & Lee Ann Herold, Lucas; Daughter, Vickie & Dennis Byard, Hutchinson; 3 Sisters, Mary Traveney, Pennsylvania, Shirley Johannsen, Topeka, Jean Marie & Roy Skrdlant, Norton; 16 Grandchildren, 11, Great-Grandchildren

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; 3 Brothers, Richard, Edward, John Johannsen; 2 infant Sisters; Step-Daughter, Carla Muench

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 8, 2017 at First Christian Church, Lyons with Rev Ron DeVore officiating. Visitation is 2:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present. Burial in the Sterling Community Cemetery, with Military Honors by the U. S. Navy and Sterling American Legion. Memorials are to Reno County Hospice or Kansas Honor Flight in care of the funeral home.