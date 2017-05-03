Paul L. Roth, 92, died quietly at his home near Manhattan, KS on May 2, 2017. He was born October 20, 1924, the son of Fred and Hattie Roth. He was the last eighth grade student to graduate from the Lasita Grade School as the school closed in the spring of 1938. Paul graduated from the Green Rural High School in 1942. He was a farmer and stockman who especially loved his cow herd. He enjoyed the out-of-doors where he could admire God’s handiwork.

He married Marilyn Alquist and they had five children: Richard, Marcia, Cherie,

Brenda, and Paula. Marilyn died October 2, 1962. Three years later Paul married Nancy Shipman; one child, Matthew, was born to this union. Paul is survived by his wife Nancy, children Richard Roth (Spring), Marcia Jansonius (LeWayne), Cherie Olsen (Ken), Brenda Larson (Dean), Paula Schooley (Gary), and Matthew Roth (Ramona).

Paul left the farm in 1982 to build a home overlooking Tuttle Creek Lake north of Manhattan. He and Nancy have been blessed daily with the beautiful views from this lake home. Paul was fond of growing flowers, especially roses. He also enjoyed feeding and watching birds of every variety.

Paul was a charter member of Manhattan Parents Without Partners, served as chairman of Manhattan Rural Water District #1, and was a member of the Lions and Gideons organizations.

Paul grew up in the Ebenezer Methodist Church community. He became a member of the First Baptist Church in Clay Center with his first wife, later joining the University Christian Church of Manhattan with his second wife, Nancy. He served in various leadership positions in each church. In 2015 Paul and Nancy became members of the nearby Sedalia Community Church.

Private burial occurred at Lasita Cemetery on May 4, 2017, across the road from the site of the Lasita Grade School with Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kansas officiating.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Manhattan Konza Camp, P.O. Box 433, Manhattan, KS or to the Salvation Army, 403 Poyntz, Manhattan, KS.