

Hosted by: Pathway Financial Solutions

120 S. Santa Fe | 5:00 – 7:00PM | $5 per person or Fast Pass

Pathway Financial Solutions, formerly Webb and Associates Inc., recently opened a new location in downtown Salina. They are a full-service financial firm and offer a wide range of financial products and services to help individuals and businesses pursue their financial goals. Their new location has allowed them to expand the number of investment professionals, as well to provide small group educational seminars to current and prospective clients. So come check out their new location and hear more about their commitment to serving you.

For reservations call 785.827.9301 or email dsmith@salinakansas.org

Upcoming Business After Hours:

Salina Area United Way – May 18