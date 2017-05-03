Linda Lee Crosby, 75, of Marquette, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She worked in the housekeeping department at a local nursing home and was well liked and highly regarded by the staff and residents who appreciated her compassion and willingness to help. Prior to her work at the nursing home, Linda worked at Sterling Drug in McPherson, Cashco in Ellsworth, and Collins Bus Corporation in Hutchinson.

Linda was born February 9, 1942, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Virgil E. and Bertha M. (Peterson) Nelson. She graduated from Marquette High School and represented the school and the community as May Queen in the McPherson All Schools Day festivities. Following high school, she attended Brown-Mackie Business School in Salina.

Linda was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette.

Survivors include: Sue, Bart, Brooke, and Beau; and five very special little boys, Gaige, Cooper, Kasch, Colston, and Cruise.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 5, at Elim Lutheran Church in Marquette with Rev. Katherine Kolodziejcyk and Delvin Strecker officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Marquette Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Elim Lutheran Church or the Marquette Senior Center in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.