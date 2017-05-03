In an effort to keep area citizens informed on state legislative activity during the 2017 state legislative session, the Chamber is presenting a series of Legislative Issue Meetings with our local Saline County Legislative Delegation. The series continues this month on Saturday, May 20, 8:30-10:00am in the Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash. These meetings are sponsored by AT&T, and are free and open to the public. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators. All Saline County State Legislators have been invited to attend.