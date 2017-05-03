Topeka – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach Wednesday announced the securing of a guilty plea in the voter fraud case of Preston Glen Christensen.

A media release reported this is Secretary Kobach’s ninth conviction that he has obtained since gaining the authority to prosecute voter fraud in July 2015.

In the 2012 general election, Mr. Christensen willfully voted in both Texas and Kansas. Mr. Christensen plead guilty to one count of voting without being qualified, a class A misdemeanor. Under the plea agreement Mr. Christensen must pay a $1,000 fine and court costs within thirty days. The case was brought in Shawnee County District Court.

Secretary Kobach has secured $30,000 in fines so far for election related crimes.

Secretary Kobach stated: “This conviction demonstrates once again how prevalent the crime of double voting is. In Kansas, we are making it clear that people who willfully vote twice will be prosecuted. This is an important part of our effort to make Kansas elections the most secure in the nation.”