Video: Kan. police officer lauded for saving boy from pond, tells the story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old autistic boy says she believes a Topeka police officer who rescued her son from a pond was sent by God.

 

Officer Aaron Bulmer rescued the boy, Elijah Hamby, from a Central Park pond Sunday. He was on another call when he saw Elijah walking alone in the park and then lost sight of him. He got out of his car and saw Elijah in the pond, gasping for air.

A bodycam video shows Bulmer jumping into the pond, pulling the boy out and handing him to another man.

Elijah’s mother, Jaclyn, said Wednesday her son unlocked a back door while his father was in the bathroom and she was at work.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Elijah has fully recovered from the drowning scare.

