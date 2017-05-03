John Richard “Rick” Rundquist, 83, of Lindsborg passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at Bethany Home. Rick was born May 21, 1933 on the farm that was homesteaded in 1876 by his grandfather Andrew Rundquist.

Andrew immigrated from Sweden when he was 21 years of age and settled outside of Assaria, Kansas. Grandfather Andrew purchased 160 acres of land from the Kansas Pacific Railroad and built the home where Rick was born. Rick began farming with his father, Arvid, at a young age and continued to work the family land until 3 years before his death.

Rick had a strong love for his family, farming, Kansas, and God. Rick was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Assaria Lutheran Church where he was an active member of the choir, a men’s quartet, and a soloist. He joined the Bethany Oratorio Society before age 16, singing for 50 some years. He had a beautiful, strong tenor voice. Rick was known for bursting into song during everyday conversations.

Rick married his high school sweetheart, Lois Jeanette Magnuson, in 1954. They lived in Junction City for 2 years while he was in the army, then returned to the farm he so loved. Lois, of Bethany Home, in Lindsborg, survives.

Rick and Lois are the parents of LaNell (Brad) Keeler of Gypsum, Beth(Galen Uhrich) of Lawrence, Carol (Paul) Bass of Shawnee, OK, and Dennis (Lori Blevins) Rundquist, of Assaria. They have 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 5 nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Arvid and Teckla(Stone)Rundquist, and his brothers Carl, Ralph, and Harvey.

Visitation will be from 5pm – 7pm, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Christians Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Assaria Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Assaria Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Assaria Lutheran Church, Bethany Home, or Bethany College. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington/P.O. Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.