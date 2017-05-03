Mass of Christian Burial for John E. “Gene” Lorson, age 87, of rural Hope, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo with Father Soosai Rathinam as Celebrant. Mr. Lorson passed away Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.

He was born June 23, 1929 on the family homestead near Dillon the son of John O. and Wilhelmina S. “Minnie” (Hoffman) Lorson. He attended Tennessee School and graduated from Hope High School in 1947. Gene was the owner of Lorson Builders and also farmed. He was a member of the St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council member, the Catholic Rural Life, served on the Turkey Creek Watershed District Board, was the past president of the Hope Rural High School Alumni Association and Hope Senior Citizens.

On September 5, 2005 Gene married Delores Brungardt in Elmo. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his children Debbie Pientka and her husband Bob of Lindsborg, Kansas, Deanna Rowland and her husband Les of Lantana, Texas, Susan Hemphill of Smolan, Kansas, Mary Vergenes and her husband Mark of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Veronica Fowler of Ames, Iowa, Joe Lorson and his wife Tamara of Anthem, Arizona, Dan Lorson and his wife Marci of Cape Coral, Florida, John Lorson and his wife Denise of Union, Kentucky, Tom Lorson of Carmel, Indiana; sisters Bernice Scanlan of Wichita, Dorothea Lorson of Wichita; and nineteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters Roberta Welch and Marlene Pryor and his grandson Sam Lorson.

Gene’s final resting place will be in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery near Elmo. A Parish Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017 at the funeral home in Hope with the family receiving friends following. Memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to the St. Columba Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, Kansas 67541.