The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

House passes $1.1T government funding bill; Rep. Marshall votes no

by 1 Comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $1.1T government funding measure; first major bipartisan bill of Trump administration.

Congressman Roger Marshall voted against the omnibus appropriations bill:

“I cannot, in good conscience, vote for an appropriations measure that makes no attempt at deficit reduction and, in fact, increases overall spending. As Republicans, we have to do better than this.
While I commend and agree with House Leadership’s increased investment in our military, we simply cannot ignore yet another missed opportunity to cut federal spending.

Last minute catch-all funding bills are not a responsible or sustainable way of governing. This measure simply treats the symptom, not the disease.
Kansans spoke loud and clear in November that they want bold leadership and structural transformation in the way Washington does business – we must always remain mindful of the will of the people.”

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *