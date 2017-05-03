LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A horse named for a community in western Kansas is among the early favorites to win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

McCraken will break from the No. 15 hole. He took the show money at last month’s Blue Grass Stakes.

The last of five winners from No. 15 was Triple Crown champion American Pharoah two years ago.

Janis Whitham, 81, a resident of Wichita County community of Leoti, Kansas owns McCraken. That is why this 3-year-old is named for the town in Rush County.

In 2013, The Daily Racing form detailed Witham’s ownership style.

Watch McCracken’s workout here.

Classic Empire was made the early 4-1 favorite for the Derby on Wednesday, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits in a wide-open race.

Classic Empire will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday.

The favorite has won the Derby in each of the last four years. It’s the longest such streak since the 1970s.

Mccracken and Always Dreaming are co-second choices at 5-1.

A total of 22 horses were entered, two more than the maximum limit of 20. Also eligible are Royal Mo and Master Plan, who would need defections by early Friday morning to get into the 1 1/4-mile race.