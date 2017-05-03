HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a suspect on burglary charges.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a subject entered a property in the northeast part of Hodgeman County, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s department.

A lawn mower and golf cart were removed from a shed. The subject appeared to have got his pickup stuck in mud and drove the golf cart to town.

The night shift deputy came across this subject at a local convenience store and identified him as Brett Rathbun of Ellsworth.

The officer did not see any reason at the time to hold him. Later Tuesday morning, the owner observed the items missing and contacted Law Enforcement.

Officers responded and a short time later the golf cart was located across the street from the convenience store.

There were other items found indicating his possible whereabouts and deputies contacted Ness County and asked if they would check a residence.

Deputies found Rathbun. He admitted to what happened, according to the sheriff’s department.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond for Burglary and criminal deprivation of property.