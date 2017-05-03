Salina Police are investigating another storage unit burglary.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, an employee noticed the unit’s lock had been cut off Saturday afternoon while walking the lot. Authorities say the unit was burglarized between noon Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The renter reported that four 1934 $20 bills, electric and hand tools, fishing gear, a push mower and assorted ammunition was taken from the unit. The total loss was estimated at $2,500.

This is the sixth unit that has been reportedly burglarized in the past few months. According to last week’s Crimestoppers: “Between February 24, 2017, and April 2, 2017, there have been five burglaries of storage units reported. The burglaries are suspected to have occurred between November 1, 2016 and April 1, 2017.

During the commission of the crimes, the suspect(s) cut the locks on the storage unit and then make entry stealing any stored items. The storage units that have been entered have been located at 2727 Centennial, 706 N. Santa Fe, 401 N. Santa Fe, and 3335 S. 9th.”