KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man and a woman have admitted using online ads for sexual services to find victims for armed robberies.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicole Covey, of Sugar Creek, Missouri, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas to conspiracy to commit robbery and five counts of aiding and abetting.

And 22-year-old Devon Davis-Aumua, of Independence, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Prosecutors say Covey’s picture was posted on Craigslist, Backpage and Skout in ads offering sexual services. Those who responded were confronted by other people, who robbed them at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors said that the group robbed seven people in 2015 and 2016.

A third defendant in the case, 35-year-old Sage Harrison, of Independence, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and to two counts of aiding and abetting robbery.