SHAWNEE COUNTY- A Kansas police officer was in the right place at the right time to save a child’s life. On Tuesday, Topeka police released body camera footage of the rescue.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police officer Aaron Bulmer was on patrol near 16th and Clay in Topeka looking for subjects involved in a reported altercation, according to a media release.

He happened to notice a 4-year-old child walking toward a pond located in the Central Park Community Center. Officer Bulmer exited his vehicle to speak to the child when the youngster fell in.

The video shows Bulmer immediately jump into the pond to rescue the child. Emergency medical staff responded to the scene and transported to the child to a local hospital for evaluation.

A parent out looking for the child was reunited with him. The child was later identified as having a diagnosis of Autism. Some of these children are attracted to water. Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time.