Stanley M. Yarrow, 79 years died April 30, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. He was born on January 6, 1938 in Clay Center, Kansas. The son of Maurice and Esther (Seal) Yarrow. Stanley was raised in the Wakefield community and graduated from CCCHS in 1956. He enlisted in the US Navy following graduation and retired from the Navy in 1977. Stanley lived in Franklin, WV before returning to Clay Center in 1987. He co-owned a miniature golf course and worked for Mastercarved Memorial. In 2012, Stanley married Judith Enke and they made their home in Hays, KS. Stanley was a member of the Mizpah United Methodist Church, American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Assn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Teresa, a son Harold and two step-daughters.

Survivors:

Wife: Judith Yarrow, of Hays, KS

Step-Daughter: Teresa and husband Claude Lemon, of Hays, KS

Sister: Barbara Yarrow and husband Howard Bedingfield, of Prescot, AZ.

Brother: Ron and wife Diane Yarrow, of Wichita, KS

Brother: Gale and wife Linda Yarrow, of Montgomery, TX

Sister: Karen and husband George Blomberg, of Hiawatha, KS

Brother: Robert and wife Sara Yarrow, of AZ

1 Step-granddaughter

Funeral Services: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Mizpah United Methodist Church, rural Wakefield, KS

Minister: Pastor Debra Tompsett-Welch

Burial: Mizpah Cemetery, Clay County, Kansas

Visitation: Friday, May 5, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Wounded Warrior Assoc. or Mizpah United Methodist c/o the funeral home

