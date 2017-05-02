The Salina Post

Spring blizzard worries many Kansas wheat farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A recent late-spring blizzard could prove to be disastrous for farmers in far western Kansas.

Image K-State Research and Extension-click to Expand

Some western Kansas farmers are reporting that much of their wheat was damaged or killed by the weight of wet snow over the weekend.
A more exact answer will come as dozens of agricultural analysts and industry experts examine hundreds of fields in central and western Kansas. They’ll issue a forecast on the state’s wheat condition and yield Thursday.

The Kansas wheat harvest had a value of about $2 billion last year.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City reports that the weekend’s snow mostly affected a line of counties near the Colorado state line. The deepest accumulation was 16 to 18 inches.

