Solomon man arrested for embezzling over $150,000 from Masonic Temple Foundation

by 2 Comments

Name: Fowler,Timothy Allen
Charges: Computer unlawful acts; False represent > $100K
Theft of prop/services;Value over $100,000


Salina Police have arrested a 38-year-old Solomon man for allegedly embezzling over $150,000 from the Masonic Temple Foundation.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Timothy Fowler was hired as the Masonic Temple Foundation’s treasurer in July of last year. By late August he began embezzling money.

A foundation board member was tipped off on April 10, following a call from the First Bank of Kansas. A bank representative alerted the board member that the foundation’s account was overdrawn, prompting an investigation.

Capt. Forrester said that bank records showed that Fowler had used foundation funds to book airlines, hotels and for adult website subscriptions. He had also allegedly been writing checks to himself and his business, Solomon City Regalia.

Authorities said that Fowler had allegedly embezzled around $155,000. He was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday and faces theft; value over $100,000 and unlawful acts on a computer.

