LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball head coach Brandon Schneider added two more junior college transfers to the Jayhawks’ roster for the 2017-18 season.

Christalah Lyons and Brianna Osorio have each signed valid National Letters of Intent to play for KU starting next year. The juniors will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once on campus.

“Bri and Christalah come from premier and nationally respected junior college programs,” said Schneider. “Both are highly competitive, used to winning and will impact the progress of our program immediately.”

The duo marks the second pair of transfers to sign with Schneider and the Jayhawks. Additionally, Schneider will have a total of seven newcomers to his roster in 2017-18.

A 5-5 point guard, Lyons played at Trinity Valley Community College the last two seasons and prepped at Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas prior to junior college. She is ranked No. 4 nationally for her position and No. 11 overall.

“Christalah is an explosively athletic point guard,” Schneider said. “She has terrific handles, does an excellent job of collapsing defenses and creating for herself and her teammates. She is a disruptive defender and will shine in setting the tone for our pressure defense.”

Over the last two years, Lyons led TVCC to a 61-10 record, including a 30-6 campaign in 2016-17 that ended with a loss in the national championship game. She averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

A 5-8 combo guard, Osorio spent the last two seasons at College of Southern Idaho and prepped at Quest Prep High School in Las Vegas prior to junior college. She is ranked No. 8 nationally at her position.

“Bri is a very skilled and athletic combo guard,” said Schneider. “She is really good in transition and in an open court game – she can shoot the 3-pointer and is a terrific finisher with both hands at the rim – as you can see by her stats, she is very active and can impact the game in all facets.”

During her time at CSI, Osorio helped the Golden Eagles to a 49-16 mark. She was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American and Region 18 Player of the Year. Osorio averaged 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

Lyons and Osorio join the 2017 signing class that features Micaela Wilson, Brittany Franklin, Bailey Helgren, Sara Boric and Austin Richardson.