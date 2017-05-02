HERINGTON – Maxine Minnie Jones, died Monday, May 1st, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. She was born on July 17th, 1918, at Clay Center, the daughter of Ladislas and Ellen “Nellie” (White) Martin, Jr.

Funeral Service will be 10:00AM, Friday, May 5th, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. Soosai Rathinam, officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Cemetery. A public viewing will be 2:00PM, Thursday, May 4th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington, with a rosary following at 4:00PM.

She graduated from Clay Center High School with the class of 1937 and went to Brown Mackie. After receiving her business certificate, she went to work as secretary and other office positions in Wichita, Detroit, MI, and the Air Base at Herington. She met Vernon Jones while working at the Air Base and they were married, December 27, 1945, at Clay Center, Kansas. She was a loving and devoted farm wife and loving mother to five children. Once the children were in school, she went to work at the Lutheran Home of Herington as a nurse’s aide. She and her husband moved to Homestead Village Apartments in 2008. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015.

She is preceded in death by one son, Mike Jones on August 18, 2000; two brothers, Bernard and Wilbur Martin; two sisters, Frances Martin, Josephine Kiefer; and her parents.

She is survived by husband, Vernon, of Herington; two daughters, Patricia Stucky, (husband-Steve) of Topeka, Marilyn Adair, (husband-John) of Edmond, OK; two sons, Dennis Jones of Herington, Mark Jones, (wife-Pam) of Marion; daughter in law Pam Jones of Ozawki; and eight grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to Herington Hospital Foundation or St. John Catholic Church; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington.