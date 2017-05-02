Herington – Lois E. Peterson, 89, of Burdick, died Monday, May 1st, 2017, at Legacy of Herington. She was born on January 21, 1928, Burdick, the daughter Albert L. and Alice J. (Dody) Schroer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30pm – Saturday, May 6th, th, 2017, at the Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick, officiated by her nephew Pastor Bill Peterson. Inurnment will be in the Hebron Cemetery, Burdick. The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 7:00pm until 8:30pm, at the Hebron Church.

Mrs. Peterson work for the Burdick Meat Locker for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Hebron Lutheran Church of Burdick. She graduated from Lost Springs High School with the class of 1946.

She married Earl L. Peterson on May 4, 1947, at the Hebron Lutheran Church, and he preceded in death on March 8, 2008. She is also preceded in death by two (2) brothers: Laird Schroer and Gerald Schroer, and a sister Ruth Riggin.

She is survived by a daughter Dianne Miller (husband-Keith) of Grand Junction, CO; two sons: James Peterson (wife-Marilyn) and Philip Peterson (wife-Jamie) all of Burdick; seven (7) grandchildren (Mike Peterson, Jamey Dalke, Keith Miller, Jr., Jeff Miller, Greg Miller Adriane Richard, Chris Peterson); eleven (11) great-grandchildren (Kasey Peterson, Reagan & Tyler Dalke, Matthew & Megan Miller, Isaac & Oliver Miller, Cole & J.J. Miller, Juda & August “Gus” Richard), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorials to the Hebron Lutheran Church, and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.