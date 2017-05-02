REPUBLIC COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in Republic County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell D. McMillan, 21, Mankato, was northbound on U.S. 81 just south of Union Road.

The vehicle rear ended a Chevy Lumina driven by Rellen R. Goebel, 61, Mahaska, who was delivering mail.

The collision caused the Jeep to overturn in the median.

McMillan was transported to Republic County Hospital.

The KHP report indicated Goebel was injured but not where he was treated. He was actively delivering mail and not wearing a seat belt.