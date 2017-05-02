Jerome Boden

(April 15, 1931 – May 1, 2017)

Funeral services for Jerome Boden, age 86 of Beloit, will be at 10 AM Friday, May 5 at the St. John’s Catholic Church. Mr. Boden died Monday, May 1 at his residence in Beloit. Survivors include his sons; Ronnie and Donnie of Beloit, and Larry of Redlands CA.; daughters, Virginia Baxa of Wamego, KS, Karlene (A.J.) Baxa of Beloit; and Teresa (Mike) Anderson of Fredonia, KS; Brothers, Charlie of Concordia and Bud of Jewell, and a sister Lorene Townsend of Beloit. A rosary service will be at 7PM Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church with visitation from 9AM-4PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Kansas Honor Flights.