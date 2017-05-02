Jana L. Shrader,58, passed away Monday, May 1st, in Salina. She was born October 5, 1958 in Salina, the daughter of William J. and Marjorie M. (Jeffrey) Isaac. Growing up in Solomon, Jana attended local schools and graduated from Solomon High School with the class of 1977. On August 12, 1977 she was married to Ben Shrader in Industry. Most all of their married life was spent in Salina. Jana had been employed as a clerk in the Post Offices in Salina and Solomon. She is preceded in death by: father; sister, Jill Isaac and twin sister Julie Keeler.

Jana is survived by: husband, Ben Shrader of Salina; son, Marty Shrader of Lawrence; two daughters, Melissa (Manuel) Esparza of Salina and Megan (Mathieu) Taylor of Goodland; three grandchildren and mother, Marjorie Isaac of Salina.

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 AM Thursday, May 4th, at the Danner Funeral Home followed by a private family graveside. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Salina Rescue Mission or the Salina Animal Shelter. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.