Melissa Hodges, a current City Commissioner, announced in a press release that she plans on running in the upcoming City election. “Because my fellow commissioners were willing to take a chance on appointing me to serve in Senator Randall Hardy’s seat and have been unfailingly supportive: They have demonstrated what it takes to be a well-prepared, thoughtful commissioner and have encouraged to me to be an active part of the City Commission,” Hodges said.

Hodges was appointed to Hardy’s seat after he resigned to serve in the Kansas State Senate last December. She was selected by the current City Commissioners.

In her press release, Hodges said economic development was a high priority for her.

“Because it is critical to promote economic development and recruit premier wage jobs: despite an extremely low unemployment rate, Salina’s median household income is well below state and national averages; 18% of our citizens live below the poverty level; and over 60% of our children are eligible for free or reduced lunches. As liaison to the Salina Community Economic Development Organization, I’m well positioned to support this new initiative and to ensure that the City does our part to overcome these problems and their long-term consequences.”

Hodges concluded the release, saying “Because while economic opportunities are important, I also want to make Salina the kind of community that our children and grandchildren will want to call home: A community with a thriving downtown, a restored Smoky Hill River, and a resolution to the Schilling Air Force base contamination. These projects are all approaching critical points in their evolution. A thorough understanding of these projects will enable me to be part of the leadership team that guides their successful completion.

Because our citizens are well served by city and county leadership that can work cooperatively: It’s time to reach resolutions on county roads and the future of the expo center that are in the best interest of our citizens.

Because our family has a strong tradition of community service: my late father-in-law Dr. Merle Hodges used to say, “Good people make good government.” We are all responsible for shaping our community and overcoming challenges that face each generation. It’s important that we all do our part and I’m ready to continue to do mine.”