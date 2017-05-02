Loki

Breed Boxer/Retriever

Age 7 months 29 days

Gender Male

Size Medium

Color Tan/White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 5/1/2017

Adoption Price $150.00

Heath

Breed Retriever, Labrador/American Blue Heeler

Age 5 years 6 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 4/26/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Maggie Moon

Breed American Blue Heeler/Mix

Age 19 years 7 days

Gender Female

Size Medium

Color Black/White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 4/24/2017

Adoption Price $50.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.