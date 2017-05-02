Loki
Breed Boxer/Retriever
Age 7 months 29 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Tan/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 5/1/2017
Adoption Price $150.00
Heath
Breed Retriever, Labrador/American Blue Heeler
Age 5 years 6 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 4/26/2017
Adoption Price $100.00
Maggie Moon
Breed American Blue Heeler/Mix
Age 19 years 7 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color Black/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 4/24/2017
Adoption Price $50.00
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.
Leave a Reply